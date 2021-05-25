Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.08. The stock had a trading volume of 178,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,202,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

