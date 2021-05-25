Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,871,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

