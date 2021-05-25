Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 18,379 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,990. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

