Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,855,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

