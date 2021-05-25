Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
Chemed has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $19.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.
Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $493.79 on Tuesday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.63. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48.
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.