Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $19.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $493.79 on Tuesday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.63. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

