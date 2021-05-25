ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of ChemoCentryx worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,737,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,821. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $684.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.