Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,322. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $518.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

