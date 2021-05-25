China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

