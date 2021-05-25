Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $65,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,342.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,448.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $964.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.55.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.