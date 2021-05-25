Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 125 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AON by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 982,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $253.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

