Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Adobe by 14.3% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $5,879,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,284.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 53,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $497.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.43. The firm has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

