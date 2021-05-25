Choate Investment Advisors Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 188,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 192,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 481,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

MO stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

