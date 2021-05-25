Choate Investment Advisors Has $580,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

