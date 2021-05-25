Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $383.45 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

