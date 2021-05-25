Choate Investment Advisors Sells 247 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.45. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

