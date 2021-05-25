Choate Investment Advisors Sells 972 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

