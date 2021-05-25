Chrono.tech (TIME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $404,572.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $13.50 or 0.00035184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $404,572.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00942396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.74 or 0.09702106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

