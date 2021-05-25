Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. 811,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,800,000 after purchasing an additional 88,223 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.5% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

