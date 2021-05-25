Cibc World Markets Corp Has $21.02 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,361 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 440,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,994,000 after acquiring an additional 150,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.31 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $219.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a 200-day moving average of $193.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.