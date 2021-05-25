Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,132 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

