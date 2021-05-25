Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 10,480 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $236.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

