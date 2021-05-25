Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 281,150 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 281,150 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after acquiring an additional 149,676 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,278,000 after acquiring an additional 725,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,150,000 after acquiring an additional 598,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

