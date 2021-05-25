Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 53,488 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53,488 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 385,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,903,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

