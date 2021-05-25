Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,843 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 66,763 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

