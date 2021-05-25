Cindicator Hits Market Cap of $34.12 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $34.12 million and $388,989.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cindicator has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00068331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.01006346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.33 or 0.10701708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00086913 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

