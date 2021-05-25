Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Gap Up to $89.91

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.91, but opened at $93.50. Citi Trends shares last traded at $87.65, with a volume of 1,868 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRN. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $812.30 million, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,725,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.