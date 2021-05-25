Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price to $54.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.44.

VIAC opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

