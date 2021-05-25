Civitas Price Tops $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $158,797.51 and approximately $18.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 68.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002482 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,089,534 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

