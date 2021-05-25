Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 910,469 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 311,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 268,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $13,325,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Delek US’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

