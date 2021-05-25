Clarus Group Inc. Has $107,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1,978.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in DocuSign by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 1,252.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in DocuSign by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $195.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.21 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

