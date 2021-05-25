Clarus Group Inc. Invests $104,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

