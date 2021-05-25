Clarus Group Inc. Takes $102,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $106,210,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

