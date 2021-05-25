ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading Down 45.3% Over Last Week

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $264,770.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.80 or 0.00931656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.97 or 0.09744504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

