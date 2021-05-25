CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Cap of $4.40 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002039 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $2,125.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00047891 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,647,089 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.