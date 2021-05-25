Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,613 ($21.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,597.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,494.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

