Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Cloudera reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 970,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after buying an additional 603,552 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

