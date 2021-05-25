CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Trading 1.9% Higher

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 54,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 81,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get CLP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.553 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.