CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE CNO opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $3,923,952. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

