Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.15. 68,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.