Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cohu worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,573,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Cohu by 81.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Cohu by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

