Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.76 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $26.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.83 billion. Comcast posted sales of $23.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $112.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.27 billion to $114.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.42 billion to $121.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,168,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,321,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. Comcast has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

