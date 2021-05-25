Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by HSBC from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

