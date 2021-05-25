Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 345.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,224,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of -93.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294 over the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.