Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after buying an additional 267,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.