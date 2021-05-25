Comerica Bank Has $948,000 Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $965.59 million, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

