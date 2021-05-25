Comerica Bank Has $978,000 Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

