Comerica Bank Sells 10,900 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $396.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,640. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

