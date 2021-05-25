Comerica Bank Sells 531 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.48. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,819 shares of company stock worth $1,080,429. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

