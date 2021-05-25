Comerica Bank Sells 990 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of HomeStreet worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $962.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.