Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 145.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $4,156,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

